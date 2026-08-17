Trump praises Mecca Agreement as sign of unity among Middle Eastern countries

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. The US views the Mecca Agreement as a demonstration of how Middle Eastern states are uniting and can defend themselves, President Donald Trump stated.

"[I am] very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the great leadership of the three nations mentioned. This is a big, bold, and important first step - wow!" the US leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social page.

The Mecca Agreement was signed on August 7 by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The document stipulates that an attack on one of the countries will be considered an act of aggression against all signatories to the agreement.