China successfully deploys batch of Internet satellites using CZ-8A rocket

SHANGHAI, August 4. /TASS/. China has successfully sent a group of Internet satellites into low Earth orbit using a CZ-8A (Long March-8A) carrier rocket, China Central Television reported.

The rocket launched from the commercial site of the Wenchang Space Launch Center, located in the southern province of Hainan. The satellites reached their preset orbits successfully.

The CZ-8A is a two-stage rocket powered by hydrogen and oxygen propellants. It features a 5.2 m fairing and has an overall length of 50.5 m. The rocket can deliver up to 9.8 tons of payload to low Earth orbit (3.5 tons to geostationary transfer orbit).

Beijing is actively advancing its national space program, creating meteorological, telecommunications and navigation satellites, as well as technologies designed for lunar exploration. With government support, Chinese experts are exploring opportunities for studying asteroids and Mars. There is a Chinese space station operating in Earth orbit, which is also intended for international cooperation. In 2025, China carried out 92 launches, breaking its own record.