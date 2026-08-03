Negotiations are Iran’s chance to avoid ‘decapitation’ — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with the United States are the last opportunity for Iran to avoid a blow to the leadership of the Islamic Republic.

"I think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation. It's very tough to do what we have planned, still plan. We'll see what happens," he told reporters.

"This is a big move to do an attack that big on a country I'd rather not do. Now we've already threw lots of large attacks, but they were normal large. Hopefully they'll come to their senses."