West waging hybrid campaign against Russia-Kazakhstan ties — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Western countries are carrying out a hybrid campaign against relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, but Moscow and Astana continue to deepen their ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said at the plenary session of the Third Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum.

"Today, Russia-Kazakhstan relations continue to develop steadily in the spirit of bolstering comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance in line with the decisions of the leaders of our countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," the deputy foreign minister said.

"We have already heard colleagues point out today that our relations are facing a hybrid campaign by Western official circles, media outlets, and so-called think tanks," the senior diplomat said.

According to Galuzin, one element of this unfriendly propaganda is the claim that "the sovereign and independent development of the former Soviet states is possible only through so-called liberation from dependence on Russia."

"I believe this highly toxic claim should be countered with the narrative that there is no place for one-sided dependence in Russia-Kazakhstan relations. Our relationship is one of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, but it is also mutually beneficial, mutually enriching and, if I may use the term, one of constructive interdependence. It is precisely this kind of relationship between two equal, sovereign and independent states that acts as the key factor in strengthening sovereignty and independence," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

The first Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum was held at TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024, marking the agency's 120th anniversary. The second forum took place in Almaty last year.