Russian Maritime Board chief holds talks on maritime logistics cooperation in Algeria

ALGIERS, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev held talks with Secretary General of Algeria's Ministry of Interior, Local Authorities and Transport is Djamel Eddine Abdelghani Dridi, a TASS correspondent reported.

The sides discussed promising cooperation projects in the area of maritime logistics, as well as issues of ensuring security of navigation in the Mediterranean.

Patrushev and Dridi also discussed plans for future contacts between various ministries, agencies, and companies regarding maritime activities.