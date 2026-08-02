Russia’s Mariia Zhovner wins gold at European Rowing Championships

ROME, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Mariia Zhovner has won a gold medal at the 2026 European Rowing Championships in the city of Varese in Italy.

The Russian female athlete competing under a neutral status in the lightweight women’s single sculls cleared the distance in 7 minutes and 30.47 seconds, followed by Tosca Kettler from the Netherlands (7 minutes and 36.58 seconds) and Greece’s Gavriela Lioliou (7 minutes and 39.14 seconds).

The 2026 European Rowing Championships will conclude on August 2. Russian athletes are competing in the tournament under a neutral status.