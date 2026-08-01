MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham cannot present his program to stimulate economic growth, he records "cringe" videos instead, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

British journalist Piers Morgan asked Burnham on X if he could stop wasting British citizens' time watching cringe videos and tell the country how he is going to stimulate economic growth.

"No, he cannot," Dmitriev replied. "The leftist takeaway from Starmer’s collapse was cringe videos instead of addressing the root causes and bad decisions on immigration, energy, and warmongering.".