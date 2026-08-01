Next round of US strikes on Iran could last several days — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has ordered a fresh attack on Iran aimed at getting Tehran to surrender that could begin as soon as this weekend and would last a few days, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Trump has complained to confidants that the memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran was ultimately meaningless, officials said. "The frustration is mutual. <...> There is a lack of trust between the two countries, and relations and the prospects for diplomacy deteriorate every time Trump threatens military force," the paper noted.

CBS News reported earlier that the US and Israel were planning what would be one of the harshest bombing campaigns to date against energy infrastructure targets in Iran.