Telegram founder announces Cocoon decentralized project

DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the new Cocoon (Confidential Compute Open Network) project, a decentralized network bringing together technologies of artificial intelligence and the TON blockchain.

Owners of graphic interfaces will be enabled by the project to provide their computing capacity for Toncoin mining. The developers will be able to connect apps to the available computing capacity and the users will keep full confidentiality when working with the artificial intelligence products, he said.

Cocoon is scheduled to be launched in November 2025. According to the project presentation GPU miners that will be able to get their fees in Toncoin cryptocurrency will support functioning of the decentralized network.