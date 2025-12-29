Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.47% to 2,742.03 points by the ned of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.15% to 1,115.35 points. The yuan rate rose 6.5 kopecks to 11.101 rubles.

"The MOEX Index showed strong growth today, temporarily rising above 2,800 points, which is its highest since September. The reason is geopolitics. High-level negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis continued, and the prospects for a resolution are improving," said Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

Nevertheless, by the close of the main trading session, the leading indices had declined.

"Pharmsintez shares (+6.7%) led the stock market gains, with no news, but likely due to increased investor interest in small-cap stocks," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Alrosa shares (-3%) led the declines, likely due to the company's diamond industry outlook and plans for 2026, she added.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for December 30 is 2,725-2,825 points. The target exchange rates are 77-79 rubles per dollar and 11-11.3 rubles per yuan.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Tuesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates is 77-79 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 11-11.4 rubles, respectively.