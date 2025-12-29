MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian troops established control over the southeastern part of Grishino settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chief of General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said.

"Formations and units of the Battlegroup Center develop the offensive after liberation of Krasnoarmeisk and Dimitrov over a broad front of Krasnoarmeisk-Dimitrov agglomeration. We established control in Grishino over the entire southeastern part of the settlement," Gerasimov said.

About a half of Novopavlovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been liberated, the Chief of General Staff noted.

"Troops of the Battlegroup [Center] are successfully creating the security zone in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. About a half of Novopavlovka settlement has already been liberated; street fighting is underway in Novopodgorodnoye," he said.

Russian troops are also moving in direction of the city of Zaporozhye, Gerasimov continued.

"Battlegroup Dnieper troops stage an offensive in direction of the city of Zaporozhye. Lukyanovskoye settlement was liberated, liberation of Primorskoye is close to completion, and street fighting is underway in Orekhov," he added.