Trump believes prospects for new meeting with Putin hinge on settlement progress

WASHINGTON, December 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the prospects for a new face-to-face meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin depend on progress in settling the Ukrainian crisis.

Speaking to reporters at the start of a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said a meeting with Putin in the near future "depends" on progress toward a settlement.

The US president added that he believes the essential elements of a deal have already been outlined.