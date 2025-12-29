CUST ready to introduce integrated air defense system in Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) is ready to introduce an integrated air defense system in a number of Russian regions, CEO of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) Andrey Bezrukov said in an interview with TASS.

"At the end of December, CUST will transfer, donate this system to the Kursk Region, and it will be officially placed on combat duty. We are ready to introduce this system also in other Russian regions, and we will do so on a turnkey basis, with all the necessary regulatory frameworks, decisions, and documentation, as required within a given region," Bezrukov said.

Furthermore, the CUST is prepared to provide a training system for the personnel working at control posts, engaged in IT programs, and mobile air defense teams, as well as for those involved in maintenance, along with the entire range of the center’s resident companies that will be deployed to the region and provide support. Bezrukov added that the CUST offer is completely free.

The organization’s approach, Bezrukov said, is based on civil-military integration. As part of its integrated protection system, the CUST utilizes a full range of detection tools—radar stations, optical systems, acoustic systems, and even seismic sensors in some cases—making it a complete system. The company is also engaged in the development of weapon systems, placing an emphasis on systems operating without human involvement.

According to Bezrukov, "a certain number" of Ukrainian drones have already been shot down thanks to the new integrated air defense system. The company is planning to improve efficiency of the new system several-fold in the coming months, the CUST head said.