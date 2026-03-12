Attacker of Michigan synagogue shot dead — media

NEW YORK, March 12. /TASS/. Security guards at the largest reformist Temple Israel synagogue in the United States in Michigan have shot and killed a man armed with a rifle who rammed his car into the building, media reported citing sources.

After the attacker's car, preliminarily full of explosives, crashed into the building, the vehicle caught fire. The guards at the facility exchanged fire with the attacker and he was mortally wounded.

One of the guards was wounded, his life is not in danger.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard officially confirmed the use of weapons by the security service. Currently, investigators are working to establish the identity of the murdered man and to understand his motives.

Bouchard said that experts are working to clear the vehicle. He said there was a fire inside the car, the causes of which are being established.

Aerial footage from the scene shows clouds of thick black smoke rising above the synagogue. Law enforcement agencies are yet to remove the cordon of the territory.