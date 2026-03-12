US makes money on high oil prices but Iran issue is more important — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 12. /TASS/. The United States is making money on high oil prices as the world’s largest producer but the Iran issue is more important at the moment, US President Donald Trump.

"The United States is the largest oil producer in the world, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money," he pointed out in a Truth Social post.

"But, of far greater interest and importance to me, as president, is stopping <...> Iran from having nuclear weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the world," Trump added.

On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait was not closed but ships and tankers were not attempting to cross it for fear of attacks from both sides. Oil prices started to rise after the launch of the military operation but then went down a bit.