Czech President rules out purchase of Russian energy resources

VILNIUS, March 12. /TASS/. Czech authorities are not going to buy energy resources in Russia irrespective of the oil price situation to evolve in the global market, President Petr Pavel said during his visit to Lithuania.

"We do not intend to discuss the issue of returning to Russian energy in any price situation," he told reporters.

Prague has reduced its dependence on Russian energy sources, the president said. "This is the final decision. Its revision with the restart of supplies is technically impossible," Pavel said.

The Czech Republic relies on energy sourcing from the west and the south, he noted. "This is quite enough to meet our needs," the president added.