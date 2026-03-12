US may form international coalition for vessels in Strait of Hormuz — Bessent

LONDON, March 12. /TASS/. The United States may create an international coalition to escort vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with the British television channel Sky News.

"My belief is that as soon as it is militarily possible, the US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through," he said.

Bessent also refuted reports that Iran had allegedly mined the Strait of Hormuz. "There are, in fact, tankers coming through now, Iranian tankers, I believe some Chinese flag tankers have come through. So we know that they have not mined the straits," the minister emphasized.