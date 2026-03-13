Moldova's Dniester River contaminated with oil coming from Ukraine

CHISINAU, March 13. /TASS/. Oil is flowing into Moldova’s Dniester River from Ukrainian territory, forcing authorities to cut off water to residents in some parts of the republic, Moldova's Ministry of Environment has reported.

TASS has compiled the key details known as of now.

Fighting oil pollution in Dniester River

Moldova has installed oil booms on the Dniester River after oil spilled in Ukraine and polluted the water, Environment Minister Gheorghe Hajder said.

They have been set up near the towns of Cosauti and Yampol.

Oil will be collected there to prevent them from flowing further downstream.

According to Hajder, Moldova is also considering installing barriers near the city of Rezina.

If oil continues to flow in from Ukraine, barriers will be installed at the border, he said.

Water quality

The latest samples taken near the village of Naslavcha showed level 5 contamination, a significant deviation from the norm that poses a risk to human health.

The ministry recommended that the village administration cut off the water supply and urged residents not to use water from the river in this area for domestic needs or give it to animals.

Tests conducted downstream of the city of Soroca showed a moderate level of contamination and no risk to health.

Residents of this area were advised to stock up on water.

Moldovan experts expressed concern that the booms previously installed on the river would not be able to stop the water downstream from being polluted.

In the areas of Soldanesti, Rezina, Orhei, as well as at the water intake point for Chisinau, water quality remains within normal limits.

On the evening of March 11, the water supply to Moldova's second-largest city, Balti, was partially cut off after oil of unknown origin was seen pooled in the Dniester River, Vitalie Ungureanu, director of the Apa-Canal Balti company, told reporters from the local Nord News agency.

The next day, the city's water supply was restored.

Emergency

On March 10, Moldovan authorities launched an investigation into the appearance of oil slicks in the Dniester River near the village of Naslavcha, located downstream from Ukraine's Dniester Hydroelectric Station.

Moldova sent an official request to Ukraine for information to determine the origin and possible consequences of the leaks, the Ministry of Environment reported.

Samples were taken for testing.

Moldovan authorities contacted the emergency services department of Ukraine's Chernovtsi Region and held a joint meeting via videoconference.

Details of the meeting, as well as information about the source of the pollution, have not been disclosed, but observers suggest the problem may have been caused by an accident at the Dniester Hydroelectric Station.

The Dniester is also the main source of potable water for Chisinau and most of Moldova's population.