Russia, IAEA holding intergovernmental consultations in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Interdepartmental consultations between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) kicked off in Moscow on Friday, the Rosatom state atomic energy corporation announced.

"Interdepartmental consultations between the Russian Federation and the IAEA are currently underway," Rosatom said in a statement. The delegations are led by Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. They are expected to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and Iran’s Bushehr NPP.

At a preliminary meeting in Moscow on Thursday, Likhachev and Grossi discussed nuclear non-proliferation and the development of global nuclear energy.