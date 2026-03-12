Vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz must adhere to wartime laws — Iranian armed forces

RABAT, March 13. /TASS/. Tankers and vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz or located in the Persian Gulf must adhere to wartime laws in order not to become targets of accidental attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran said in a statement.

"Oil tankers and other vessels following through the Strait of Hormuz or located in the Persian Gulf must act in accordance with the rules and laws of passage through these maritime areas under wartime conditions, in order to avoid accidental shelling," the press release from the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters noted.

It also stated that "the lack of security [in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf] is the result of United States aggression in the region."