Bank of Russia to study influence of marketplaces on inflation and its expectations

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has included development of marketplaces and their influence on inflation in areas of economic studies for 2026-2028, the regulator’s press service said.

"Digitalization (marketplaces, online trade) changes the behavior of consumers and producers and influences flexibility of pricing and transmission of price shocks of producers," the Central Bank said.

The Bank of Russia is going to find out whether it may have a sensible direct or indirect influence on inflation expectations and on inflation evolution as a consequences. The effect of online trade and marketplaces on rigidity of prices and transmission of price shocks of producers will also be assessed.

The Central Bank is also interested in research in the sphere of behavioral economics and finance, including the research on methods of fraud in the financial services market, risks of retail investors and financial literacy. "This will help to make decisions in the consumer rights protection sphere," the regulator added.