Romania requests US waiver to restart Lukoil refinery

BUCHAREST, March 12. /TASS/. Romania has requested US authorization to restart the Petrotel refinery, owned by Russian oil major Lukoil, the country’s Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan said in an interview with Antena 3.

"We have already held talks with US representatives. We have prepared the official documentation and expect to receive the authorization shortly, which will allow us to resume operations at this refinery. <...> The final decision will be made once confirmation from the US is received," he said.

According to Ivan, the refinery accounts for "approximately 21% of Romania's total refining capacity," and its restart would ensure "greater liquidity in the energy market."

Lukoil's foreign assets, including those in Romania, have been under US sanctions since November 21, 2025. The company previously agreed to sell most of these assets, valued at approximately $22 billion, to the American investment firm Carlyle Group, pending US government approval. While the US Treasury set a February 28 deadline for the sale of assets, the deal has yet to receive clearance from the US Department of Commerce. The refinery’s operations currently remain suspended due to the sanctions.