Biden boasts forgetting more about Putin, Xi Jinping than most people know

NEW YORK, March 7. /TASS/. Former US President Joe Biden boasted about his acquaintance with other world leaders, saying that he had forgotten more about Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping than most people know.

"I know more heads of state in person than any other president in US history, which means I know a lot about other countries. And by the way, I've forgotten more about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and <…> [Chinese leader] Xi [Jinping] than most people know. I've met with Putin," 83-year-old Biden said at the funeral of US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson.