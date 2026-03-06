Afghanistan has lost 527 men killed in conflict, according to Pakistani authorities

ISLAMABAD, March 6. /TASS/. The toll of Afghan soldiers killed in clashes with Pakistani forces has risen to at least 527, with over 755 wounded, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced via social media. Since the onset of the recent hostilities, Pakistani airstrikes have targeted 62 locations within Afghanistan. The Pakistani military has destroyed 237 Afghan checkpoints and has gained control over an additional 38. Moreover, Pakistani forces have destroyed more than 200 enemy armored vehicles.

On the evening of February 26, hostilities reignited along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul confirmed it was launching a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif declared that Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government are now engaged in an open state of armed conflict.