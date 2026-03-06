Four sailors killed, three injured in attack on tug in Strait of Hormuz — IMO

LONDON, March 7. /TASS/. Four seafarers were killed and three injured in an attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

"I am alarmed and deeply saddened to hear of a deadly attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on 6 March 2026, in which at least four seafarers have reportedly lost their lives and three severely injured," the statement reads. Dominguez called the situation unacceptable and urged all parties to "take necessary measures to ensure the protection of seafarers, including their rights and well-being, and the freedom of navigation, in accordance with international law."

The IMO said the incident involved a 26-meter tug Mussafah 2, sailing under the UAE flag. According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Center, the vessel was assisting the Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige. On March 4, it was hit just above the waterline by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz near Oman.