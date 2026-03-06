Kremlin aware of Finland's statements about intention to deploy nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Moscow has seen Helsinki's statements about its intention to lift the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have indeed seen them," he said in response to a question about the Finnish authorities' statements regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country.

Earlier, the Yle newspaper reported that the Finnish government is discussing the issue of lifting the ban on the transit of nuclear weapons within the country. According to the newspaper, the Defense Ministry is considering lifting the ban. Measures to lift the ban include removing restrictions on nuclear weapons transiting through Finland by land, sea, or air.