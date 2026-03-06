Ukrainian strikes kill over 70 civilians, including child, in February — diplomat

LUGANSK, March 6. /TASS/. Almost 470 Russian civilians, including 19 children, were injured, and over 70 people, including a child, were killed in Ukrainian strikes in February, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik stated.

"In February, 149 more civilians were affected by the criminal actions of Ukrainian troops than in January. In total, at least 536 civilians were affected by Ukrainian attacks in February. Of these, 72 were killed and 464 were injured. Over the past month, 19 minors were injured in Ukrainian attacks, and another child was killed," he said.

Miroshnik noted that in February alone, the Ukrainian armed forces fired nearly 14,000 rounds of ammunition at civilian targets in Russia. " The intensity of shelling remained at approximately the same level as at the beginning of the year, but the number of drone strikes increased significantly. The main targets of deliberate strikes by Ukrainian forces were residential buildings, energy infrastructure facilities, civilian transport, social facilities, medical and educational institutions," the diplomat specified.