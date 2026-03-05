IRGC Navy claims to have driven US aircraft carrier away from Iranian coast — TV

CAIRO, March 5. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC, elite army unit) claims to have driven US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln away from the coast of Iran using drones as broadcast on state television in the Islamic Republic.

"IRGC Navy drones struck US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which approached Iran's maritime borders by 340 km. After the UAV attack, the aircraft carrier and the accompanying destroyers retreated and moved more than 1,000 km away from the Iranian border," the television channel quoted its statement as saying.