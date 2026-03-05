'Wild' statements by Israel, Europe’s disregard for NPT: Russian envoy's remarks

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The statements on Iran-related issues made by Israel’s Ambassador to Austria David Roet, who also serves as permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, sound "wild," Russian envoy to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Vesti news program.

According to Ulyanov, Russia will address European officials’ irresponsible statements regarding nuclear weapons before the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

TASS has compiled the key remarks made by the Russian envoy.

Statements by Israel

Statements by Israel’s envoy to Austria sound wild: "Yesterday, during the discussion on Iran, the Israeli ambassador was talking about how bad it is that Iran, according to Tel Aviv, violates the Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not fully cooperate with the IAEA. Coming from the Israeli representative, it sounded wild."

"Israel is the most active advocate of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, except that it does not apply it to itself, only to its neighbors."

Iran-related issues

The revival of US-Iranian negotiations is impossible: "Apparently, the consequences of the military actions need to become clear for each side."

"What we have seen from the Americans so far, I repeat, is not negotiations, it is not diplomacy. This is something entirely different, doomed to fail. You cannot treat the Iranians that way."

In any case, "talks will inevitably begin" because Iran needs the sanctions to be lifted: "They can achieve sanctions relief only in exchange for a compromise with the Americans on the nuclear program. The Americans also need some concessions from Iran. This is another reason to hold negotiations."

Nuclear weapons in Ukraine

The United States stands apart from Western European countries on the issue of supplying Kiev with nuclear weapons: "When I listen to our European, and particularly Western European partners, I have major doubts about their sanity. They behave in a way that makes it impossible to engage in serious conversation. The Americans currently stand apart."

Nuclear proliferation

Moscow will raise the issue of irresponsible remarks on nuclear weapons by European officials before the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA): "They are actually running a propaganda campaign to pave the way for a withdrawal from the [Nuclear] Non-Proliferation Treaty and the acquiring of nuclear weapons. They make little secret of it. It’s an utter disgrace, and such things must be highlighted."

In particular, such statements are made "in Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, as well as in Japan and South Korea."

French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Paris’ intention to expand its nuclear potential reflect a dangerous trend: "Macron essentially confirms that France will have to engage in nuclear disarmament talks if they take place."