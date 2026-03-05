VIENNA, March 5. /TASS/. Western countries that do not possess nuclear weapons but actively engage in public discussions about the prospects of their development pose a real threat to the non-proliferation regime, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should strengthen inspections in these states, he noted.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian permanent representative.

Grossi's concept

The concept of nuclear safety in armed conflict developed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has been discredited by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran: "These elements have been completely discredited. No one — neither Canada, nor the Netherlands, nor the agency's director general — remembered them during the Twelve-Day War last summer. No one remembered them during the ongoing aggression against Iran either."

The threat to the Zaporozhye plant

The only real threat to the security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station "remains the ongoing Ukrainian provocations."

Double standards are unacceptable in nuclear and physical nuclear security: "Against this backdrop, attempts by Western countries to act as ‘teachers’ and moral arbiters seem cynical. Given their own track record of undermining the foundations of global security and the nuclear non-proliferation regime, these states have finally lost the right to lecture anyone."

The problem of nuclear non-proliferation

There is a tendency in the West to erode commitments to nuclear non-proliferation: "There has long been a tendency in Western countries to erode non-proliferation commitments."

Western countries that do not possess nuclear weapons but are actively engaged in public discussions about the prospects of developing them pose a real threat to the non-proliferation regime: "Public deliberations at the highest political level run counter to the obligations under the NPT and must be met with an appropriate response from the international community, including the IAEA Board of Governors. It is time to acknowledge that today the real threat to security comes from the irresponsible actions of those who try to act as mentors and claim an impeccable non-proliferation track record."

Russia calls on the IAEA Secretariat to "exercise maximum vigilance and pay increased attention to the implementation of verification measures in the countries concerned.".