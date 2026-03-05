Ukraine refuses to provide EU inspectors access to Druzhba pipeline — Politico

BRUSSELS, March 5. /TASS/. Several countries of the European Union have been pressuring Ukraine to provide access to inspectors to the Druzhba oil pipeline, whereas Kiev responded to this demand with a flat refusal, Politico reported.

Ukraine’s government insists it needs time to assess the scale of damage to the oil pipeline, according to the publication.

Russian oil has not been flowing via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. Hungary’s government said earlier that the pipeline had been restored while Kiev was blocking it solely for political reasons.