Russian troops liberate Yarovaya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Yarovaya in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Yarovaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,215 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,215 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 225 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 135 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 345 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 280 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 50 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Grabovskoye, Khoten, Novaya Sech, Katerinovka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Staritsa, Volchanskiye Khutora and Grafskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Lozovoye, Yatskovka, Rubtsy, Sosnovoye, Svyatogorsk and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lipovka, Kaleniki, Slavyansk, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Nikiforovka, Krivaya Luka, Rai-Aleksandrovka and Golubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 135 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including two M113 armored personnel carriers and a Stryker armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, 13 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Priyut, Grishino, Zolotoi Kolodez, Volnoye and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka, Ivanovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 345 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Kolomiytsy, Novoskelevatoye and Pisantsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka and Boikovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoyakovlevka and Zaporozhets in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 Ukrainian military personnel, 16 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, three electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, sites for the preparation and launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 410 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 410 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 410 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys four Ukrainian naval drones over past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed four uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 119,770 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,036 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,681 multiple rocket launchers, 33,638 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,925 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.