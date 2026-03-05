Russia receives no requests for assistance, weapons supplies from Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any requests for assistance, including weapons provisions, from Iran, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"As for the current situation, there have been no requests from Iran. Our consistent position is well-known to everyone. It remains unchanged," he pointed out, when asked if Russia planned to provide any assistance to Iran, particularly by providing weapons, in addition to political support.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, hitting targets in Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Iranian leadership were killed in strikes on the country.