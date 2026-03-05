War in Iran should not cause fluctuations in fuel prices in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Military actions in the Middle East and their impact on the international oil environment should not lead to fluctuations in fuel prices in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the government is monitoring the situation.

"In this case, the international environment related to the war in Iran cannot and should not be the reason for any fluctuations in our fuel prices. But of course, the government is constantly monitoring the situation," he told reporters.

The government and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) are monitoring the situation with fuel prices in the country, Peskov noted.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.