Russia urges IAEA to pay close attention to nuclear weapons for Kiev issue — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to pay particular attention to the statement by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) regarding plans by France and the United Kingdom to transfer nuclear weapons or even a "dirty bomb" to Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Vesti news program.

"The SVR statement was precisely aimed at preventing [such a scenario]. Drawing attention to this problem objectively creates very serious obstacles to pursuing such aspirations," the diplomat said.

Ulyanov added that at a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, he demanded "that the Secretariat give particular attention to Great Britain, France, and Ukraine to avoid any adverse effects." "Grossi didn’t mind, he supported the idea, and took it into account," the Russian Permanent Representative clarified.

The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) previously reported that the UK and France are actively working to provide Ukraine with nuclear bombs and means of delivery. One option being considered is the French TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.