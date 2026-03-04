Iran;s cabinet developed plan for wartime governance in advance — agency

CAIRO, March 4. /TASS/. The Iranian government developed a plan for governing the country under wartime conditions even before the start of US and Israeli strikes. The main provisions of this strategy have already begun to be implemented, the Fars agency reported.

According to the publication, the plan was personally approved by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who also granted all departments the necessary powers for the new realities. Fars did not disclose the details of this strategy but notes that its implementation will allow maintaining the previous standard of living for citizens and meeting all the needs of the national economy in the context of a protracted military conflict.