Russia ready to boost oil supplies to China, India — Novak

Russian oil is in demand, the deputy prime minister noted

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian oil is currently in demand globally, and Moscow is ready to increase supplies to China and India if there is a corresponding demand from their side, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"[We are] always ready, [Russian] oil is in demand. We will sell [it] if [it] is purchased," he said when asked whether Russia would increase oil supplies to China and India.

On March 2, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) threatened to burn any tanker attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The statement was made by Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, an adviser to the IRGC commander.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
FACTBOX: What is known about tankers’ situation after closure of the Strait of Hormuz
Ten oil tankers attempting to pass the strait have already been struck by missiles and drones
Trump says Iran has lost navy, air force, air detection
The US president says that "just about everything's been knocked out" in Iran
More than 600 Russians remain at Bushehr nuclear plant — Rosatom CEO
The buses are ready and evacuation routes were considered, Alexey Likhachev said
Russia’s latest Yolka drones repel attack by over 50 Lyuty UAVs in Bryansk Region
"As it carries no explosives, the drone can be safely used to protect populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities," the company noted
Russian gas carrier attacked in Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned boats
All 30 crew members were rescued
US to safeguard maritime trade in Gulf — Trump
The US International Development Finance Corporation was assigned to provide insurance, guarantees
Bahrain's air defenses intercept over 70 Iranian missiles, around 90 UAVs in five days
According to the kingdom's military command, 92 drones were destroyed
India considers increasing oil purchases from Russia amid Middle East conflict
According to the latest data, Russia maintained its status of India’s largest oil supplier in February
Gas in Europe at $700, growth of Russian stocks: impact of blocking Strait of Hormuz
The gas price growth since the beginning of the day has exceeded 30%
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
US State Department instructs its diplomats in Pakistan to evacuate
The directive applies to non-emergency personnel as well as family members of diplomatic staff
Iranian ambassador calls US strikes on civilian targets crime against humanity
Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi added that the Israeli and US strikes "constitute a grave breach of well-established principles of international humanitarian law and defy the most basic human considerations of respect for the right to life of civilians."
Press review: Iran derails US‑Israeli plans while Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 2nd
EU will not be able to fill UGS in summer without Russian LNG, if Qatar suspends supplies
Europe finished the winter having drastically consumed its gas stockpiles
Drone attacks CIA residency on US embassy grounds in Riyadh — media
According to the sources cited by The Washington Post, no CIA employees were injured
US has struck around 2,000 targets in Iran since operation began — CENTCOM
Admiral Brad Cooper says US destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones
US may soon attack Cuba, but with little chances of success — expert
Washington views Cuba as a zone of exclusively American interests, and this 'island of freedom' clearly doesn’t align with Washington’s vision of an autonomous actor, Farhad Ibragimov noted
Managed escalation is most likely scenario for conflict over Iran — expert
According to Nikolay Gaponenko, the second crisis scenario is an uncontrolled escalation
Iran now focused on defense, not talks — ambassador to Austria
According to Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi, United States and Israel have launched a full-fledged aggression against Iran
Conflict around Iran harmful for economies — Merz
The German Chancellor noted that oil and gas prices would grow
Khamenei’s son emerges as leading candidate for Iran’s supreme leader — NYT
According to the report, some council members voiced concerns that such a move could make him a target for US and Israeli strikes
Support for Crimean Tatars’ extremist organizations to boomerang on Turkey
The coordinator of what the so-called "civil action for Crimea’s blockade," Lenur Islyamov, last Saturday declared he was creating a new volunteer battalion
Iraq is losing $128 mln daily due to suspended oil production — news portal
Production suspension is estimated by a loss of about 1.6 mln barrels daily
FACTBOX: What we know about earthquake near Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
The epicenter of the tremors was located 21 km offshore from the city of Sochi
Iran attacks with drones, ballistic missiles US airbase in Bahrain — TV
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the command and staff building of the airbase was destroyed, fuel tanks were burned
US Navy to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz if necessary — Trump
The US president says that the measure can be introduced "as soon as possible"
US eyeing option of providing protection to ships in Strait of Hormuz
The US government is also discussing an option where it will act as an insurer to provide for free passage of tankers through the strait
Over 3,000 ships stuck in Persian Gulf ports
About 4% of the global tonnage of vessels are now idle in the Persian Gulf
US, Israel open Pandora's box by assassinating Khamenei, says Iran's ambassador to Austria
Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said that Khamenei was respected by "tens of millions of Muslims in the region and around the world," this is why his assassination "has profound and far-reaching consequences," for which Israel and the United States will bear "full responsibility."
Even Trump’s loyal supporters question rationale for war in Iran — Politico
According to the report, the hostilities are unfolding amid calls from Republicans associated with the MAGA movement for leaders to focus on domestic issues due to concerns about a prolonged conflict
Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 3rd
US bases in Persian Gulf involved in strikes on Iran, says ambassador to Austria
"That is why, for the purposes of self-defense, we were forced to strike these military facilities," Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi said
IN BRIEF: On current issues Putin and Orban discussed by phone
In a conversation with the Hungarian PM, the Russian leader emphasized Hungary's sovereign course and principled position in support of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine
Russia sees higher interest in its oil in India — Novak
According to the official, much will depend on how the situation in the Middle East develops
Russian stock indices in the red on Tuesday - market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.37%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.93%
Trump says Israel did not force US to launch operation against Iran
The US president says it was his opinion that "they were going to attack first"
US and Israel's interceptor stocks may run out as early as next week — CNN
Earlier, the United States said it has sufficient ammunition stocks to continue strikes against Iran with Israel
Iran entitled to strike back at US, Israel under UN Charter — envoy to Russia
Kazem Jalali says that the armed attack gives Iran an inherent right to self-defense
Injured people in Volgograd Region: aftermath of Ukrainian UAV attack on Russian regions
Five people were injured in the attack, Governor Andrey Bocharov said
US suffers nearly $2·bn in equipment losses since Iran war began — Anadolu
The most expensive loss was a US AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, valued at $1.1 billion
Drone strikes bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
The United States could have used this transportation link to evacuate its military personnel, the news agency said
Iran reiterates its inalienable right to enrich uranium during talks with US — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Washington has the right to stop Tehran
US used new missile in Iran first time — TWZ
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 500 kilometers
Yolka drone spots targets unseen by human eye — soldier
It automatically recognizes the target’s signature and calculates its trajectory
Kiev commits genocide against Donbass residents — Russian Investigative Committee
Alexander Bastrykin recalled that the investigation into the criminal case of genocide committed by Ukraine’s top political and military leadership against the population of Donbass had been completed
IN BRIEF: Rosatom Chief’s statements on situation around Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
Work at the Bushehr NPP construction site has been completely suspended
Ukrainian army concerned about munitions shortage amid Iran crisis — military expert
Russian intelligence obtained the information from several intercepted conversations between Ukrainian soldiers
Nazified, militarized Ukraine unacceptable for Russia — Lavrov
This contradicts the goals of the special military operation, the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Iran hits strategic water reservoirs, energy facility in Qatar
According to Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, the strikes targeted "an integrated industrial compound consisting of production and service facilities" in Ras Laffan and "a vital facility and water reservoirs" in Mesaieed
US ground operation in Iran impossible due to its vast territory size — expert
Retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin pointed out that the US has not concentrated significant ground forces in the Middle East
Lavrov, Omani foreign minister call for Middle East ceasefire — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The readiness of Russia and Oman, including within the framework of the United Nations, was noted to promote the search for compromise peaceful solutions based on respect for the basic norms of international law," the statement says
Massive demonstrations against strikes on Iran erupt in dozens of US cities — TV
Demonstrators said they are ready to "keep protesting for as long as it takes"
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,290 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russia ready to export satellite monitoring solutions — Economy Ministry
According to earlier estimates, the global market of Earth remote sensing data and related services totaled $4.1 bln in 2022
Conflict with Iran could lead to ceasefire in Ukraine on Russia’s conditions — Bloomberg
The deployment of US naval forces in the region makes the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine less likely
Iran has no details on condition of attacked nuclear facilities — ambassador to Austria
Some of the Iranian nuclear facilities have been targeted, Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said
Putin making every effort to contribute to detente in Middle East — Kremlin
The day before, the Russian president spoke over the phone with his colleagues from Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia
US spent $779 mln in first 24 hours of military operation against Iran
It is approximately 0.1% of the US military budget for 2026
US assasination of Khamenei poses threat to global peace — Iranian envoy to Russia
The Islamic Republic of Iran views this terrorist crime as a blatant violation of international legal provisions and the UN Charter, Kazem Jalali said
Russia’s Radon-O system effective against frequency hopping UAVs — Rostec
The Radon-O is effective at industrial facilities, Rostec said
Two tankers managed to pass through Strait of Hormuz on Monday — media
Five tankers passed through the strait on March 1
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Russian gas carrier in Mediterranean Sea
The Transport Ministry described the attack as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy
A strike on Bushehr NPP would cause a regional-scale disaster — Rosatom CEO
According to Alexey Likhachev, the company lost contact with the leadership of Iran's entire nuclear industry
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Chukavin rifle accepted into service by Russian Interior Ministry — Kalashnikov Group
"The SVCh is designed to engage enemy personnel, equipment, and unarmored vehicles at ranges of up to 1,000 meters," the company stated
New Middle East war more dangerous than nuclear war — analyst
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the world is witnessing the beginning of the end of the old paradigm of warfare
EU ministers to hold video conference with counterparts of GCC countries — Reuters
According to the source, the conference will be held on March 5
Iran not to abandon cooperation with IAEA, says ambassador to Austria
Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi did not specify the prospects for the resumption of the agency's inspections in the country
Strait of Hormuz closure to cause major upheaval in fertilizer market — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund stressed that possible disruptions to shipping in the strait’s waters could have significant consequences for commodity markets and put pressure on the global agricultural sector
Mossad’s ground operation and US military plans: Middle East conflict
US President Donald Trump has claimed that it is "too late" to negotiate with Iran
Russian Pacific Fleet detachment sets off on long-range voyage to Korea Strait
The detachment of ships will conduct a series of exercises and also make routine port calls at friendly countries
Russia’s small missile ship Burya test-fires Pantsir-M missile system in Baltic Sea
The Pantsir-M surface-to-air missile/gun system was fired as part of state trials for the Burya small missile ship
US seeks to stir up religious hatred through actions in Iran — envoy to Russia
Kazem Jalali reminded that heads of state have legal and personal immunity
Readiness to confront Iran, settlement proposals: global reaction
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the international community to condemn the US and Israeli strike on hospitals and schools in Iran
Six people killed in Israeli air strike on Beirut suburb — Health Ministry
At least eight people were injured during a separate strike south of Beirut
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Zaporozhye NPP CEO slams Ukraine’s attack on Energodar as indirect ceasefire violation
By attacking the nuclear plant’s satellite city, the Kiev regime sought to exert "colossal psychological pressure" on the city residents, the nuclear power plant’s employees, and specialists involved in repair works, Yury Chernichuk stressed
Merz says Europe cannot accept Ukraine deal concluded behind its back
The German chancellor also said he had made this clear to US President Donald Trump
US not to limit itself to desire to rule Venezuela, Cuba and Iran — Lavrov
The minister believes that what is happening in the world now is "a reflection of profound changes and underlying problems in world politics and the global economy
China says non-use of force in international relations meets Israel's interests
China has consistently supported the resolution of international and regional hot issues through dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said
India signs $238-million contract with Russia to purchase Shtil air defense systems
The contract further highlights the enduring and robust defense partnership between India and Russia
Strong explosion hits eastern Tehran — news agency
No further details have been provided so far
Merz doubts strikes on Iran may bring about political change in Tehran
The German chancellor urged to create a strategy for the future of Iran and the region, where "all neighbors, without exception, recognize Israel’s right to exist and live safely"
Khamenei murder to have legal consequences for aggressor states — Iran’s ambassador
"The foregoing is without prejudice to accountability for the ongoing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression being committed by the agents of the United States and the Israeli regime.", Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said
Iran’s intelligence aware of where Netanyahu holds his meetings — IRGC
Iran’s intelligence knows all the targets around the Islamic Republic, as well as Israeli and American targets, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army Rahim Safavi said
Iran’s foreign policy to continue relying on Khamenei’s legacy — envoy to Russia
Kazem Jalali called Iran's Supreme Leader a great architect
Iraqi oil export via Turkey’s Ceyhan suspended — Shafaq News
The decision was made after a number of oil companies temporarily halted their operations at several fields in the region of Iraqi Kurdistan
12 armed Hezbollah members detained by Lebanese military — TV
The Hezbollah gunmen offered no resistance
United States to cut off trade with Spain — Trump
The US president recalled that Spain had been the only NATO country to refuse to increase defense expenditures to 5% of the GDP
Iran determined to use all its force to defend itself amid continued aggression — diplomat
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Russian Defense Ministry delegation arrives in Iran
A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry has arrived in Iran for a session of the bilateral group for military cooperation
Iraq suspends oil production at Rumaila field — Shafaq News
The decision to suspend was made because of "failures in export operations" in view of hostilities in the region
Mossad conducts overnight ground operation in Iran — Al Arabiya
According to the TV channel, the operation was carried out by Mossad operatives with the support of special forces
US Embassy in Riyadh ablaze following explosion — Reuters
The news agency did not report on the consequences of the incident
US offered Iran free nuclear fuel for 10-year uranium enrichment halt — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Tehran rejected Washington's offer
Aggression against Iran may force Tehran to create nuclear weapons — Lavrov
The minister emphasized that "the seemingly paradoxical noble goal of starting a war to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons may stimulate the exact opposite"
Putin tells Bahrain's king ready to help stabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin
The current development of events "also threatens the security of many Arab states, with which Russia maintains friendly relations," according to the Russian side
War criminals who killed 165 schoolgirls in Iran to face criminal liability — ambassador
Kazem Jalali says the attack is a clear violation of international humanitarian law
Russian MFA comments on possible 'nuclear collaboration' between European countries'
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the attitudes of the countries bordering the region and beyond are important
Aggression against Iran and US plans for other countries: Lavrov’ statements
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow will use all of its capabilities, including in its relations with Tehran, to ensure that the problem in the Middle East "does not escalate further and is resolved"
Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps retains capabilities after Khamenei assassination — expert
Nikolay Gaponenko believes that Iran's retaliatory actions demonstrate its readiness and ability to resist even after its decision-making center was destroyed
