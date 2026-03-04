Slovakia approves termination of electricity supplies agreement with Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, March 4. /TASS/. The Slovak government approved termination of the agreement on emergency electricity supplies with Ukraine, according to the Cabinet decree posted on the government’s website.

"The Finance Minister is recommended to take steps in respect of SEPS company for immediate termination of the agreement between SEPS and Ukrenergo on emergency electricity supplies [to Ukraine]," the document indicates.

SEPS is the state-owned company, the operator of the national electric power transmission system in Slovakia.