Zelensky sees no signals from US for new round of negotiations on Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. There are no signals from the US for a trilateral meeting to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, said Vladimir Zelensky.

In an evening address, Zelensky noted that he had discussed communications with the US with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who heads the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations.

"We continue to communicate with America on a daily basis. Right now, due to the situation surrounding Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting. But as soon as the security situation and the general political context allow us to continue with this trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for this," he said in a video address on Telegram.

On Monday, Zelensky said the new round of talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine scheduled for March 5-6 has not yet been canceled. The planned venue was Abu Dhabi, but it may change because of the hostilities in the Middle East.