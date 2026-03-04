Iran determined to use all its force to defend itself amid continued aggression — diplomat

TASHKENT, March 4. /TASS/. Iran will use all its force to defend itself amid the continued aggression from the United States and Israel, Iranian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Iskandari told reporters.

"We will use all our force to defend ourselves. And therefore, as long as this aggression against Iran continues, we are ready to defend ourselves," he said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.