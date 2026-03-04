US suffers nearly $2·bn in equipment losses since Iran war began — Anadolu

ISTANBUL, March 4. /TASS/. The US has lost nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment since the start of hostilities against Iran on February 28, the Turkish news agency Anadolu, whose journalists analyzed open data, including satellite imagery, reported.

The publication states that "Iran has damaged $1.902 billion worth of US military assets in the region." The most expensive loss was a US AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, valued at $1.1 billion. In addition, the US lost three F-15E fighter jets in Kuwait due to friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defenses. The cost of replacing the aircraft is estimated at $282 million.

According to the publication, "Iran also claimed to have destroyed the AN/TPY-2 radar component of the THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) System deployed at Al-Ruwais Industrial City in the United Arab Emirates. Satellite imagery and open-source intelligence reports suggest that there has been a hit. The destroyed radar component is estimated to be worth $500 million."

Iran also damaged the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, destroying two satellite communications terminals and several buildings. Since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has struck at least seven US targets in the Middle East.

Earlier, Anadolu reported that the US military spent approximately $779 million in the first 24 hours of hostilities in the Middle East, or about 0.1% of its entire 2026 military budget.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats it declared were emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets inside Israel. US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures of the Islamic republic’s leadership were killed.