12 armed Hezbollah members detained by Lebanese military — TV

BEIRUT, March 3. /TASS/. The Lebanese military has detained 12 armed Hezbollah members as part of the government-authorized security measures, the LBCI television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the incident occurred at a checkpoint near the city of Saida. The Hezbollah gunmen offered no resistance.

On March 2, the Lebanese government banned Hezbollah’s military activities in the country and outlawed its armed wing. This decision came after Hezbollah’s shelling attack on northern Israel that triggered a new wave of armed escalation in southern Lebanon.