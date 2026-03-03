Kuwaiti air defenses destroy over 380 UAVs, 180 missiles launched from Iran — ministry

RABAT, March 3. /TASS/. Kuwait's air defense systems have detected and destroyed more than 380 unmanned aerial vehicles as well as up to 180 rockets and missiles launched by Iran since the beginning of the conflict in the region, the country’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of the escalation, the emirate's air defense has detected and destroyed 178 ballistic missiles and 384 drones launched towards Kuwait from the territory of Iran," the statement reads.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry stressed that the country's Armed Forces "are on high alert, and air defense units are monitoring the country's airspace around the clock."