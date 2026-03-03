Aggression against Iran may force Tehran to create nuclear weapons — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The aggression against Iran may well force the country to create nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"This war unfolded against Iran may cause not just Tehran, but other countries as well, to develop nuclear weapons," the top diplomat pointed out. "Such sentiments may quickly emerge in Arab countries neighboring Iran," he added.

In this regard, Lavrov emphasized that "the seemingly paradoxical noble goal of starting a war to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons may stimulate the exact opposite."

Attack on Iran

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.