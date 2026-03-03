US administration retains understandings reached in Anchorage — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The understandings reached in Alaska remain on the agenda of US President Donald Trump and his administration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told a press conference.

"Some are talking about the spirit of Anchorage, which is allegedly evaporating or fading away. It's not the spirit that should be talked about, though. Atmosphere always helps, but in Anchorage certain understandings were reached. They are not something ephemeral; they are very concrete things. As I've said many times, it's precisely these understandings that both European allies and, of course, Vladimir Zelensky’s Nazi regime have been trying to force the Trump administration to depart from. But, as far as we can judge, the Trump administration isn't moving away from these understandings, from the issue of [Ukraine's] non-accession to NATO, and from the need to recognize the realities that have emerged on the ground as a result of the will of the people," Lavrov noted following talks with Brunei Darussalam’ Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof.

Lavrov emphasized that the realities on the ground in the Ukrainian conflict are "not a territorial issue." "The realities on the ground reflect the opinions of the people living in the territories in question, people whom the illegitimate Kiev regime that came to power considered terrorists, calling them creatures and sub-humans, whose language, culture, religion, and traditions the Kiev regime legally banned," he continued. "The people living in these lands expressed their views in referendums about how they want to further shape their destiny - as part of Russia. In this sense, there is a territorial issue. We must begin with the people."

"President Trump and his team have acknowledged that these are the realities that have developed on the ground. These realities must also be acknowledged as part of the settlement. I won't go into detail, but I can acknowledge and confirm that these positions, the Trump administration's positions I outlined, remain in place. They were, in essence, enshrined in the Anchorage understandings," Lavrov concluded.