Russia expects unbiased assessment of attack on Iran from IAEA chief — diplomat

VIENNA, March 2. /TASS/. Russia calls on the IAEA to give a clear and unbiased assessment of the attack on Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"We would like to hear from the director general an objective assessment of what is going on from the point of view of international law. Let me recall that in 2009 the Agency’s General Assembly passed a resolution designating attacks on civilian nuclear facilities as a violation of the norms of international law, the United Nations and IAEA Charters. But, I would say, we are failing to get the director general to reiterate this position," he said. "Mr. Grossi addressed today’s special session on the developments in Iran that was called by us with an introductory speech where he said, in particular, that the Agency’s key duty in this situation is to monitor the radiation levels."

"I though however that the IAEA has a broader and more weighty mandate. We hope that the director general will finally speak up on this matter more clearly and objectively. So far, we are still waiting," he stressed.