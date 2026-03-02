Russian forces liberate over 80 settlements in special operation zone this winter — expert

LUGANSK, March 2. /TASS/. Russian military personnel have liberated more than 80 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkov, Zaporozhye, and Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) this winter, taking control of nearly 1,400 square kilometers of territory, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"In December alone, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 34 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkov, Zaporozhye, and Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People's Republic. Overall, according to monitoring estimates, more than 540 square kilometers of territory were liberated. <…> In January this year, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 24 settlements in the aforementioned regions and the DPR - around 470 square kilometers of territory. <…> This February, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 24 settlements, taking control of more than 360 square kilometers," the expert said in a live broadcast on his VKontakte social media page, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko noted that, overall, during the winter, Russian forces strengthened their tactical position along the forward edge and, in a number of areas, advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses.