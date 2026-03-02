Over 200 people involved in work of SIM boxes detained in Russia since September 1, 2025

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB), the Interior Ministry, and the Investigative Committee of Russia have opened 100 illegal communication channels used by Ukrainian intelligence services to involve Russians in sabotage and terrorism since September 1, 2025, with over 200 people involved in the organization of the work of SIM boxes having been detained in 43 Russian regions, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

"The Federal Security Service together with the Internal Ministry and the Investigative Committee has opened and interrupted the functioning of more than 100 illegal communication channels used by Ukraine’s special services to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities and their coordination, as well as mass dissemination of false terrorist threats, remote fraud and commission of other crimes since, September 1, 2025," the report said.

"As a result <...> more than 200 Russian and foreign citizens involved in the organization of illegal functioning of SIM boxes, replenishment of balances of SIM cards used in them, as well as illegal distribution of subscriber numbers of Russian communication operators and provision of services on registration of accounts on the Internet, were detained in 43 Russian regions," the FSB added.