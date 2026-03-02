Remote detonation of explosive devices kills three police officers in late 2025, 2026

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Three police officers in Moscow, two late last year and one last week, were killed when explosive devices they were carrying were detonated remotely, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"Recently and at the end of last year, the actions of citizens acting under the influence of Ukrainian criminals claimed the lives of three capital police officers. In both cases, objects they were carrying were detonated remotely," she wrote on Max.

Volk explained that mobile communications, social networks, and messengers are actively used by Ukrainian security services to recruit Russians to commit various crimes.

"If you receive offers of quick money via messenger or phone call, especially threats or demands to perform certain actions, treat this information critically," she said. According to Volk, a side job that at first glance seems well paid and harmless can have disastrous consequences.

In the early hours of December 24, two traffic police officers noticed a suspicious person near a police car on Yeletskaya Street. When they approached to detain him, an explosive device was detonated. As a result, the two police officers and a person standing nearby were killed.

Another incident occurred overnight into February 24, 2026. A man approached traffic police officers from the North-Eastern District of the capital, who were in their patrol car on Savelovsky Station Square, after which an unknown device detonated. As a result of the explosion, one police officer suffered fatal injuries. Two others were wounded and hospitalized.