Russia-US dialogue continues, set to gain momentum soon — presidential envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and the United States maintain dialogue, and bilateral communication is expected to intensify further in the near future, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told reporters.

"We remain in contact with our American colleagues. Communication takes place several times a week as dialogue continues. I think we will see more active steps within this dialogue in the near future. The opponents of Russia-US dialogue continue to spread disinformation and seek to create tensions where none exist. The dialogue is tense but we value President Trump's team for the peace initiative they demonstrate," Dmitriev said.

According to him, the parties particularly continue discussions of economic issues.